Japan Downs Imports Of Russia's Oil By 76% In January, LNG By 9.7%, Coal By 56.9% - Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 06:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Tokyo decreased imports of oil from Russia by 76% in January year-on-year, as well as decreased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 9.7% and coal by 56.9%, the data of the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Import of non-ferrous metals fell by 37.4% year-on-year, while Japan's imports of nonferrous metal ores from Russia rose by 76.1% compared with January 2022.

Japan increased the exports of medical products to Russia in January by 49.6%. At the same time, the export of plastic products to Russia fell by 78.4% in the reporting period, and the export of steel and iron products was down 96.8% year-on-year.

The exports of computers to Russia decreased by 67.2% in January, and the export of computer parts shrank by 44.

5%. There was also a 78.5% decrease in exports of audio and video equipment compared to January 2022.

Japan's exports of cars decreased by 10.4% over the same period. At the same time, there was a decrease in exports of personal vehicles (7.2%), trucks and buses (54.2%), motorbikes (37%), and spare parts (76.1%).

Tokyo's imports of Russian grain decreased by 32.7%, and imports of fish and fish products dropped by 36.8%. At the same time, imports of vegetables in November shrank by 81.3% year-on-year. Japan did not import Russian meat and meat products in January 2023.

Japan's overall imports from Russia in November fell 18.4% year-on-year and amounted to 141.38 billion Yen ($1.05 billion), while exports decreased by 36.3% to 43.74 billion yen ($ 326.31 million).

