Japan Earmarks $4.6Bln in Aid for Philippines Until March 2024 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan is going to allocate an assistance package for the Philippines worth 600 billion yen ($4.6 billion) of public-private funds over the next two years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Japan is going to allocate an assistance package for the Philippines worth 600 billion Yen ($4.6 billion) of public-private funds over the next two years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

"In the field of economic cooperation, to help the Philippines achieve the status of an upper-middle income country, Japan intends to provide an assistance package in the amount of 600 billion yen from public and private funds until March 2024," he said at a joint press conference with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Japanese prime minister called Manila "an important partner" for Tokyo.

"During today's summit with President Marcos, we had a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of issues, including economic cooperation between the two countries, defense and security, humanitarian cooperation, and the expansion of Japan-Philippines bilateral relations, and reaffirmed our intention to strengthen cooperation," Kishida said.

Before the joint press conference, the Japanese and Philippine sides exchanged signed documents, in particular, on the projects of railways connecting the northern and southern regions of the Philippines, cooperation on disaster management, agriculture cooperation, energy security and health care.