UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Earmarks Over $28Bln For Green Tech, Digitization Projects For Economic Development

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan Earmarks Over $28Bln for Green Tech, Digitization Projects for Economic Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Japan will set up a fund worth 2 trillion Yen ($19 billion) to be spent on the development of green technologies by 2030 and invest another 1 trillion yen in digitization in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality by the mid-century, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Suga spoke at a press conference following an extraordinary parliament session, as reported by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

"Environmental response is no longer a restriction on economic growth. Rather it facilitates private investment toward the future, pushes forward changes of society and the economy as a whole and produces major growth," Suga was quoted as saying.

Saying that "to achieve a virtuous cycle of environment (protection) and growth, the government will take a big step forward in green investment first," Suga pledged 2 trillion yen for a green tech development fund and another 1 trillion yen for digitization projects, including the research and development for post-5G wireless communications, as cited in the report.

The prime minister also commented on COVID-19, according to the report, saying that the ongoing outbreak grew more challenging for hospitals and urging citizens to observe the recommended precautions, such as wearing masks and washing hands.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Japan Government Billion

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

56 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

2 hours ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

2 hours ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.