Japan Earmarks Over $28Bln for Green Tech, Digitization Projects for Economic Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Japan will set up a fund worth 2 trillion Yen ($19 billion) to be spent on the development of green technologies by 2030 and invest another 1 trillion yen in digitization in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality by the mid-century, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Suga spoke at a press conference following an extraordinary parliament session, as reported by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

"Environmental response is no longer a restriction on economic growth. Rather it facilitates private investment toward the future, pushes forward changes of society and the economy as a whole and produces major growth," Suga was quoted as saying.

Saying that "to achieve a virtuous cycle of environment (protection) and growth, the government will take a big step forward in green investment first," Suga pledged 2 trillion yen for a green tech development fund and another 1 trillion yen for digitization projects, including the research and development for post-5G wireless communications, as cited in the report.

The prime minister also commented on COVID-19, according to the report, saying that the ongoing outbreak grew more challenging for hospitals and urging citizens to observe the recommended precautions, such as wearing masks and washing hands.