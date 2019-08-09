Japan economy grows stronger-than-expected 0.4% in Q2

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Japan's economy grew stronger than expected in the second quarter, official data showed Friday, the third straight period of growth for the world's third-largest economy.

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said, beating economists' median forecast of 0.1-percent growth.