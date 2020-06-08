UrduPoint.com
Japan Enters Recession With GDP Slumping By 0.6% Quarter-on-Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Japan has decreased by 0.6 percent in January-March of 2020 quarter-on-quarter, according to the government's statistics, indicating an economic recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The gross domestic product (GDP) of Japan has decreased by 0.6 percent in January-March of 2020 quarter-on-quarter, according to the government's statistics, indicating an economic recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the country's economy went down by 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter. Two consecutive quarters of contraction are defined as a recession.

This is Japan's first recession since 2015.

On an annualized basis, the country's economy has shrunk by 2.2 percent in the given period. Private consumption, accounting for up to 60 percent of Japan's GDP, has decreased by 0.8 percent.

The quarterly exports have gone down by 6 percent, while the imports have slumped by 4.9 percent.

Later on Monday, the Japanese government submitted its second supplementary budget plan to parliament, with Tokyo looking to provide a boost of 31.9 trillion Yen ($291 billion) to the country's economy, according to domestic media reports.

The government plans to allocate roughly $27.

3 billion to fund pharmaceutical research and pay bonuses to medical professionals who have worked during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NHK broadcaster reported.

In order to prop up the country's retail sector, the government has proposed to pay two-thirds of building rents for businesses that have suffered a decline in sales as a result of the economic downturn that has accompanied the global pandemic. In total, Japanese businesses will receive $106 billion in financial support, the broadcaster reported.

Additionally, the government will allocate a further $4.1 billion to help pay unemployment benefits for workers that have been laid off over recent months as a result of the coronavirus disease outbreak, the broadcaster stated.

The parliament is expected to approve the second supplementary budget later in the week, the broadcaster reported.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, weakening their economies in the process.

