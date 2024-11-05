Japan envoy awards“Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. TAKAGAKI Elli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Awards the “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. TAKAGAKI Elli, for contributing to Pak-Japan friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Awards the “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. TAKAGAKI Elli, for contributing to Pak-Japan friendship.

Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on 5th November 2024, conferred the “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. TAKAGAKI Elli at the ceremony held at his Official residence in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations are awarded to persons or organisations to commend their significant contributions or distinct service in accordance with the work of the Embassy of Japan.

Ms. TAKAGAKI Elli, Founder of Paper Miracles, Sunny Miracles, Plastic Miracles, "Colors of Pakistan" and Jobs Intl Private Limited, has set up and involved in activities including “Paper Miracles” to support women's empowerment in Pakistan for many years.

Ambassador WADA, speaking on the occasion, praised and thanked her for dedication to the development of Pakistan and contribution to Pak-Japan relations.

Ms. Takagaki, were presented the certificates of commendations as well as the memorial shield.