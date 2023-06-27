Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Reports

Japan and the European Union have agreed to strengthen their economic security cooperation, including by boosting supply chain resilience for semiconductors, due to the risks and uncertainty they associate with Russia and China, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

The agreement was reached during the third High-level Economic Dialogue, held remotely, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japan's trade ministry.

Japan, represented by Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and the EU, represented by European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, agreed to take steps to counter China's alleged economic coercion, the Japanese trade minister was cited as saying.

Boosting supply chain resilience for semiconductors and other critical materials has been necessitated by economic and geopolitical uncertainty associated with Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the news agency said.

Additionally, the parties reportedly agreed to ensure the highest standards of cybersecurity in cross-border exchange of digital data.