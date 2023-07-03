Open Menu

Japan, EU To Step Up Security, Economic Cooperation - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 10:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Japan and the European Union will agree to increase the level of cooperation in the field of security and economy during the upcoming summit on July 13, the Kyodo news agency reports citing diplomatic sources.

The parties will discuss cooperation in the field of security at sea, in cyberspace, as well as in the supply of semiconductors.

Joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific region and the strengthening of maritime security in Southeast Asia will also be discussed, Kyodo said on Monday.

The issue of regular meetings at the level of ministers on security issues is also in the process of being agreed upon, Kyodo said.

