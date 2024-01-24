Open Menu

Japan Exports Beat Estimates In December

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Japan's exports grew at the fastest pace in 2023 last month, beating the market forecast, the country's Finance Ministry data showed Wednesday.

Overseas shipments increased 9.8% year-on-year to 9.65 trillion Yen ($65.4 billion) in December, reversing from a 0.2% decline in November and beating expectations of a 9.1% hike.

Its imports dropped 6.

8% at an annualized pace to 9.59 trillion yen, following November's 11.9% decrease.

As a result, the world's third-largest economy saw an unexpected 62 billion yen ($419 million) trade surplus in December, shifting from a revised 780.4 billion yen deficit in the previous month.

In 2023, Japan's total exports ticked up 2.8% year-on-year to 100.9 trillion yen, while imports slipped 7% to 110.2 trillion yen.

