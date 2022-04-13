UrduPoint.com

Japan Faces Hike In Palladium Prices For Dentistry Amid Anti-Russian Sanctions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022

The Japanese health ministry is taking measures in response to surging prices of palladium widely used by dental clinics due to sanctions on Russian imports, Japanese media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Japanese health ministry is taking measures in response to surging prices of palladium widely used by dental clinics due to sanctions on Russian imports, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

Palladium, originating mainly from Russia, is used for crowns and fillings in the dental industry, with Japan's national health insurance covering such expenses.

According to news agency Kyodo, an advisory panel to the Japanese health minister on Wednesday approved an emergency plan to increase remuneration for the dental treatment with palladium-containing fillings in May, in order to ease burden of the rising prices on the clinics. Furthermore, remuneration is subject to revision several times a year over fluctuating prices.

The outlet noted that palladium prices began climbing prior to Russia's military operation in Ukraine due to rising global demand for the metal.

The ministry proposed to increase the cost of filling materials covered by national insurance by 8% from the current amount of 3,149 Yen (about $25) per gram.

According to Kyodo, Japan imports nearly half, 48.8% of palladium from South Africa, with Russia coming second accounting for 34.5%.

Amid a comprehensive sanctions campaign rolled out against Russia and endorsed by Japan, Tokyo ordered the relevant agencies to elaborate measures to cut the country's dependence on Russian imports by seeking stable palladium suppliers elsewhere.

