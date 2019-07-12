UrduPoint.com
Japan Firms Interested In 2 Major Investment Projects In Russia's Yakutia - Regional Gov't

Japan Firms Interested in 2 Major Investment Projects in Russia's Yakutia - Regional Gov't

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Japanese companies are interested in two major investment projects in Russia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), namely to build a bridge across the Lena River and launch the "Smart City" project, the regional government's press service said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister of Yakutia received a Japanese delegation that included representatives of Komaihaltec Inc., Mitsui & Co., Nomura Research Institute, Oriental Consultants Global Co.

"The parties discussed the prospects of implementing two major projects: 'Construction of Bridge Across the Lena River near Yakutsk' and 'Smart City,'" the press service said.

Experts from Japanese institutions will visit the Tabaginsky Cape in the upcoming days to see the site of the future bridge.

Komaihaltec Inc. Executive Officer Emi Komai pointed out during the meeting that the firms had the Japanese government's support and would present their views on the projects in September.

The possibility of having a bridge built across the Lena River near Yakutsk has been discussed for four decades. Currently, the river separates the Sakha capital of Yakutsk, whose population is some 300,000 people, from the R504 Kolyma Highway, which is the principle highway of the region.

