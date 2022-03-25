Japan and France have frozen investment in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, which is set to begin exports of liquefied natural gas next year, Japanese media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Japan and France have frozen investment in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, which is set to begin exports of liquefied natural gas next year, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The European Union banned new investment in Russia's energy sector last week in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian gas producer Novatek holds a 60% stake in the project, China's CNOOC and CNPC hold a combined 20%, a joint venture run by Japanese firms Mitsui and JOGMEC holds 10%, and France's Total Energies another 10%.

Mitsui-JOGMEC JV is based in the Netherlands, which means it is unable to remit funds to Russia to meet its obligations for funding the Arctic gas project, the Nikkei newspaper said.

Both Total and the Japanese JV will reportedly maintain their stake in Arctic LNG 2, one of the largest development project of its kind. The $23 billion project will produce 19.8 million tonnes a year by 2026.