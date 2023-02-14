UrduPoint.com

Japan GDP Rebounds Less Than Expected In Fourth Quarter

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Japan GDP rebounds less than expected in fourth quarter

Japan's economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2022, a smaller rebound than expected despite the long-awaited reopening of the country to tourists, government data showed Tuesday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Japan's economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2022, a smaller rebound than expected despite the long-awaited reopening of the country to tourists, government data showed Tuesday.

The figure for the three months to December fell short of the 0.5 percent growth forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, with the world's third-largest economy growing 1.1 percent for the calendar year.

Japan reopened its doors to tourists in October after two-and-a-half years of tough Covid-19 restrictions, lifting a cap on the number of arrivals and ending a rule requiring visitors to come on package tours.

In 2019, a record 31.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan, putting the country on track for its goal of 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo was supposed to host the Summer Olympics.

But in 2021, the figure plummeted to just 250,000.

"Japan saw moderate growth in Q4 2022," Hiroyuki Ueno, senior economist at SuMi TRUST, said in a note before the data was released.

"Consumer services benefitted from an increase in domestic travel and a rise in inbound tourists," he wrote.

"Exports were resilient, reflecting the easing of supply constraints on automotive-related goods and moves to restore inventories overseas." A cheaper yen in the last year may have encouraged foreign visitors to spend more in Japan, though it also weighed on the spending power of Japanese households and the bottom line of some firms.

"Enterprises dependent on domestic demand enjoyed cheap imports and could reduce costs," wrote Ueno.

"However, export industries did not fare as well. Overall, a strong yen is still negative for the Japanese economy as a whole but not to the extent it was in previous decades." External trade was positive for the quarter, compared to the preceding period, as exports improved and imports were tamed with the slight recovery in the yen and the cost of fuel.

However, inflation hit four percent in December, a figure not seen in Japan for more than four decades.

Despite the price pressure, Japan's central bank has declined to shift gears on its ultra-easy monetary policy, convinced that inflation is being driven by temporary factors like fuel costs.

It wants to see sustained two-percent price growth to help turbocharge the economy, particularly through wage increases.

A new Bank of Japan governor will be nominated later Tuesday, with economics professor Kazuo Ueda widely expected to replace Haruhiko Kuroda after his decade-long tenure ends in April.

Analyst Ueno said the outlook for the first half of 2023 "is positive", with the rise in import prices expected to taper off as inflation stablises in Europe and the United States.

But others were less optimistic, with Taro Saito of NLI Research Institute forecasting that solid domestic demand would be counterbalanced by declining exports "mainly due to the slowdown in overseas economies.""Therefore, low annual growth of around zero percent is currently estimated."However, at the end of January, the IMF revised up its forecasts for Japan's 2023 GDP to 1.8 percent from a previous estimate of 1.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Governor Exports Import Europe Bank Tours Tokyo Price Japan United States January April May October December 2019 2020 Olympics From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

9 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

16 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

16 minutes ago
 World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20 ..

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

16 minutes ago
 Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomo ..

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.