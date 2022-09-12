Japan Hopes Saudi Arabia Key Role in Stabilizing Oil Market

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and called on Saudi Arabia to play leading role in stabilizing the oil market, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

The parties discussed the uncertainty of supply and demand on the oil market due to the conflict in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Kishida expressed his strong hopes for Saudi Arabia's leading role in stabilizing the crude oil market, and both sides agreed to further promote cooperation in stabilizing the crude oil market and in moving towards the realization of carbon-neutral through the use and promotion of clean energy," according to the statement.

Kishida stated that Japan attaches great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, since it plays a leading role among Arab and Islamic countries, with both leaders agreeing to strengthen strategic partnership, including active summit meetings, the statement added.