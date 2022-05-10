UrduPoint.com

Japan Imposing Sanctions Against Over 140 People From Russia, DPR, LPR, - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) In light of the events in Ukraine, Japan is imposing new sanctions against more than 140 people from Russia, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as well as against 71 Russian companies, including Almaz-Antey.

The updated sanctions list has been published on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Initially, it was reported that sanctions were being imposed on 133 people from Russia, the LPR and DPR. According to the full lists, the total number is 141, eight - in Russia, 133 - in the LPR and DPR.

