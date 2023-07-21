Open Menu

Japan Inflation Accelerates To 3.3 Percent In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Japan inflation accelerates to 3.3 percent in June

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of inflation accelerating from the 3.2 percent recorded in May, government data showed Friday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Japan's consumer prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of inflation accelerating from the 3.2 percent recorded in May, government data showed Friday.

The latest data -- which matched market expectations -- comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting next week.

Market watchers expect the central bank will keep its super-loose monetary easing stance.

Stripping out fresh food and energy, Japan's prices rose 4.2 percent, data published by the internal affairs ministry showed.

Inflation in Japan has been less extreme than price hikes seen in other countries such as the United States, which have been fuelled by the war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruptions.

The US Federal Reserve and many other central banks have raised interest rates to tackle high inflation.

But the Bank of Japan has stuck to its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy in an attempt to boost economic growth, causing the yen to fall against the dollar.

Friday's core consumer price index figure matched the market's expectations of 3.3 percent recorded in a Bloomberg survey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Bank Price Japan United States May June Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

33 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

3 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

3 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

3 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business