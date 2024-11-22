Open Menu

Japan Inflation Eases To 2.3% In October: Official Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Japan inflation eases to 2.3% in October: official data

Japanese inflation slowed slightly in October with prices up 2.3 percent on-year, official data showed Friday, as the government readies a huge economic stimulus packag

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Japanese inflation slowed slightly in October with prices up 2.3 percent on-year, official data showed Friday, as the government readies a huge economic stimulus package.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices, was down from 2.4 percent in September and 2.8 percent in August.

But it stayed above the Bank of Japan's key inflation target of two percent, set over a decade ago as part of efforts to boost the stagnant economy.

Japan's minority government is expected to unveil a 22 trillion yen ($140 billion) stimulus package on Friday, aiming to put more money in consumers' pockets after the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years.

The stimulus includes energy and fuel subsidies as well as cash handouts for low-income households in the world's fourth-biggest economy, local media has reported.

"The pace of price increases is expected to accelerate toward the end of (the current fiscal year) as inflation mitigation measures are scaled back," Taro Saito from NLI said.

Going forward, "the upward pressure on service prices from wage increases will likely be offset by a slowdown in goods price growth driven by yen appreciation, causing the inflation rate to fall below the Bank of Japan's two percent target", he added.

The bank's target has been surpassed every month since April 2022, although policymakers have questioned to what extent that is down to temporary factors such as the Ukraine war.

The central bank raised interest rates in March for the first time since 2007 and again in July, in initial steps towards normalising its ultra-loose monetary policies.

Its next policy decision is on December 19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Minority Bank Price Japan Money March April July August September October December Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

2 minutes ago
 8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting ..

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

5 minutes ago
 10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago
 PESSI approves various projects for workers in Pun ..

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr T ..

Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

14 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programm ..

Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme

9 minutes ago
Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

9 minutes ago
 COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 b ..

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance

9 minutes ago
 COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a ye ..

COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance

9 minutes ago
 SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate b ..

SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate business community

5 minutes ago
 Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone business activity contracts in November

Eurozone business activity contracts in November

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business