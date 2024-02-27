Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

Open Menu

Japanese consumer inflation slowed for the third straight month to 2.0 percent in January, government data showed Tuesday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Japanese consumer inflation slowed for the third straight month to 2.0 percent in January, government data showed Tuesday.

The annual rise in prices in the world's fourth-largest economy, excluding those for volatile fresh food, followed an increase of 2.3 percent in December.

The monthly figure -- known as the core consumer price index (CPI) -- was slightly above market expectations of 1.9 percent inflation.

But the reading continued a broad trend of cooling inflation over the past year and was the lowest since March 2022, when inflation was just 0.8 percent.

This has stoked speculation that the Bank of Japan, which targets sustainable inflation of 2.0 percent, might move away from negative interest rates and its tight grip on bond yields.

