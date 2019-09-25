Japan-Led Lobby Aims to Expand Production to 10Mln Hydrogen Vehicles by 2029 - Reports

Participants of an international energy conference in Tokyo have set a goal to promote hydrogen fuel cells and increase the number of eco-friendly hydrogen vehicles about 500-fold to 10 million within a decade, Japanese media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Participants of an international energy conference in Tokyo have set a goal to promote hydrogen fuel cells and increase the number of eco-friendly hydrogen vehicles about 500-fold to 10 million within a decade, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), there are now less than 20,000 hydrogen vehicles globally.

The goal, which was included in the statement of the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting's chair, also includes a similar increase in the number of hydrogen refueling stations worldwide to 10,000 from about 200 currently, the NHK broadcaster said.

Hydrogen fuel cells emit no carbon dioxide when generating electricity or powering vehicles.

The second Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, which brought together officials and industry executives from over 30 counties, was held on Wednesday. The event was organized by the METI and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.