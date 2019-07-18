Japan logs goods trade surplus of 5.5 bln USD in June

Japan logged a goods trade surplus in June, the government said in a report on Thursday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan logged a goods trade surplus in June, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, Japan had a goods trade surplus of 589.5 billion Yen (5.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the recording month.

The ministry's preliminary report showed that exports had dropped 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

Imports, meanwhile, declined 5.2 percent, the ministry said.

Japan logged a trade deficit of 888.8 billion yen (8.23 billion U.S. dollars) for the first six months of the year, the ministry's preliminary data also showed.