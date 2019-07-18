UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Logs Goods Trade Surplus Of 5.5 Bln USD In June

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:01 PM

Japan logs goods trade surplus of 5.5 bln USD in June

Japan logged a goods trade surplus in June, the government said in a report on Thursday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan logged a goods trade surplus in June, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, Japan had a goods trade surplus of 589.5 billion Yen (5.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the recording month.

The ministry's preliminary report showed that exports had dropped 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

Imports, meanwhile, declined 5.2 percent, the ministry said.

Japan logged a trade deficit of 888.8 billion yen (8.23 billion U.S. dollars) for the first six months of the year, the ministry's preliminary data also showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Japan June From Government Billion

Recent Stories

OIC welcomes Khartoum political transition deal an ..

6 seconds ago

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.8761 against USD Thur ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) criminal ..

2 minutes ago

Police launches crackdown against criminals

5 minutes ago

PDMA issues alert about heavy rains, flash floods ..

5 minutes ago

Media and Police to enjoy best relations according ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.