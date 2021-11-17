UrduPoint.com

Japan Machinery Orders Keep Flat In September On Month

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders in September remained flat compared with a month earlier, as solid demand for semiconductor-producing equipment had a respite, government data revealed Wednesday

The orders amounted to 838.9 billion Yen (7.3 billion U.S. Dollars) following a decline of 2.

4 percent in August, excluding those for ships and electricity utilities due to their volatility, according to the Cabinet Office.

Machinery orders from the manufacturing sector surged 24.8 percent to 465.7 billion yen (4.1 billion U.S. dollars), partly due to large orders from the chemical and chemical product sector.

The office maintained its assessment, saying the machinery orders, which are regarded as a leading indicator of corporate capital expenditures, were showing "signs of stalling in their recovery" following a downward revision in August

