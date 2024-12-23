Open Menu

Japan Main Stock Index Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 02:51 PM

Japan main stock index closes higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Japan's Nikkei stock index closed higher today, buoyed by strong gains on Wall Street last Friday. The benchmark index rose 1.19% to close at 39,161.34 points, while the broader Topix index also saw gains, climbing 0.92%.

