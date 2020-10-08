UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Major Development Partner Of Pakistan: Khusro

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:02 PM

Japan major development partner of Pakistan: Khusro

The Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday appreciated that Japan is a long term friend and one of the major development partner of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday appreciated that Japan is a long term friend and one of the major development partner of Pakistan.

The Minister said this while chairing a high-level Portfolio Review Meeting with the Government of Japan regarding Japanese funded projects in Pakistan, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The meeting was attended by Shigeki Furuta the Chief, JICA Pakistan Office and Senior Officials from the Embassy of Japan and relevant stakeholders. The Japan's assistance to Pakistan since 1954 is US$ 12.6 billion and Pakistan is the largest recipient of Japanese Grant Assistance amongst South Asian Countries.

The Japan's ongoing portfolio in Pakistan is worth 608.69 million Dollars for 57 projects.The objective of the portfolio review meeting was to assess the progress of ongoing Japan-funded projects, discuss implementation issues and suggest remedial measures.

Moreover, pipeline projects were also discussed to ensure their alignment with national priorities, readiness and timely approval of PC-Is/IIs.Projects like Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City, East-West Road Improvement Project (N-70), Project for Security Improvement in Port Karachi and Port Bin Qasim, Islamabad and Burhan Transmission Line Reinforcement Project (PK P65), the Project for Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad and the project for Establishment of Maternal and Child Health Center at Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro were discussed at length.

The trilateral meeting agreed on a road map to fast track implementation and address project by project issues.

The Minister for Economic Affairs stressed the need for streamlining the problematic projects for earliest resolution.

He emphasized that Counter Value Fund may be utilized to finance Karachi Transformation Plan and in this regard Embassy of Japan, JICA, NDMA and M/o Economic Affairs should sit together to devise a short term viable strategy.

The minister appreciated Japanese Assistance for Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad by providing machinery and equipments for sewerage, waste water and solid waste management and proposed the Government of Japan for similar support to Karachi Metropolitan City and other cities.

The Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the government priorities specifically with reference to Karachi Transformation Plan and disaster management support for vulnerable areas.

He further stressed upon the participants the need for concentrated efforts to achieve the desired targets and directed the concerned authorities to remove the bottlenecks to ensure smooth implementation of the development projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Islamabad Resolution Faisalabad Weather Water Road Progress Japan Jamshoro Bin Qasim May National University From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Former fan favourite Strasbourg president Gindorf ..

44 seconds ago

Stock markets firmer on hopes for post-election US ..

49 seconds ago

Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed in Balochistan ..

4 minutes ago

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) observed peacef ..

4 minutes ago

US Offers $5Mln Reward Venezuela National Over Inv ..

4 minutes ago

Effective legislation necessary for protection of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.