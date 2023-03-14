Japan monitors markets as stocks crash for 2nd day following U.S. banks' collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

The Japanese government on Tuesday said it would keep a close eye on financial institutions here following the collapse of two major U.S. banks which sent a shock wave around global markets amid fears more U.S. banks could be set to fail

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):The Japanese government on Tuesday said it would keep a close eye on financial institutions here following the collapse of two major U.S. banks which sent a shock wave around global markets amid fears more U.S. banks could be set to fail.

Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a regular news conference that the government was keenly eyeing developments and any adverse effects on Japan's economy, but said in the short-term the impact from the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank was not likely to be major.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki largely reiterated this view, saying separately that he was confident in Japan's banking system weathering the storm, as they have enough strong capital bases and liquidity.