UrduPoint.com

Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves To Respond To Increasing Prices - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 11:12 AM

Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices - Reports

The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources.

Previously, Japan resorted to this measure only in case of natural calamities or disruptions in overseas supplies caused by unstable political situation.

Consequently, the step is being considered as a tool of stabilizing the prices for the first time.

The country's oil is kept at national oil reserves and at private oil firms. In late September, Japan possessed oil reserves sufficient for 242 days of consumption, according to the media.

The increase in global oil prices has led Japan to record high prices for fuels, and the government decided to pay out oil companies extra five yens ($0,044) per one liter of the fuel produced, if gasoline price exceeds 170 yens per liter, starting December 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price Japan September December Media Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiri children worst victims of Indian illegal ..

Kashmiri children worst victims of Indian illegal occupation

56 seconds ago
 RPT - Lawmaker Protest of Biden Airstrikes Speaks ..

RPT - Lawmaker Protest of Biden Airstrikes Speaks to Power Struggle, Not Curbing ..

57 seconds ago
 RPT - Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From ..

RPT - Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US in Early December - Lawyer

59 seconds ago
 OIC Secretary General Meets Saudi Arabia’s Forei ..

OIC Secretary General Meets Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.