UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Offers Assistance, Expertise To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Japan offers assistance, expertise to Pakistan

Ambassador of Japan, Kuninori Matsuda said Monday that the Japanese government was ready to provide its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if required in the current hard times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan, Kuninori Matsuda said Monday that the Japanese government was ready to provide its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if required in the current hard times.

"Japanese Government supports the people of Pakistan in these trying times and is ready to offer its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if the situation so requires," the Ambassador told Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a call on meeting.

The Ambassador shared with the adviser the steps being taken by the Japanese government to contain the Coronavirus pandemic and the impact they had created so far, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Ambassador also discussed certain issues of the Japanese investors in Pakistan arising out of the restrictions on business activities.

Hafeez Shaikh appreciated the efforts of the Japanese government to control the Pandemic and thanked it for its support to the people of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Japan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's men's football team ends quarantine after ..

23 seconds ago

Mexican President Announces Pay Cuts of Top Govern ..

1 minute ago

Edhi provides free treatment to 7983 patients

1 minute ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asim ..

1 minute ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) promotes innovati ..

8 minutes ago

ERW, landmines continue to pose lingering thread t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.