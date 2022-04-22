UrduPoint.com

Japan Opens Bid For Sale Of 4.8Mln Barrels Of Oil From National Reserve - Reports

Published April 22, 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Japan has opened a bid for the sale of 4.8 million barrels of oil from its three national reserve bases as part of joint efforts with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to stabilize energy prices, which have gone up worldwide amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, media reported on Friday, citing the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

According to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, the auction will take place on May 10. The sale will be reportedly carried out in consultation with the IEA.

Earlier in April, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country would release 15 million barrels. Of these, 6 million will be sold from commercial stocks and 9 million from national reserves.

This is the first time since the creation of a national reserve system in Japan in 1978 that Tokyo has decided to release oil from national stocks due to the instability in the world oil market.

On April 7, the IEA pledged to release 240 million barrels of oil to the market in the next six months. Of that number, the United States plan to release 180 million barrels, with 1 million barrels being released per day in the period from May to October. The rest of the IEA countries are expected to provide another 60 million.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including on payment transactions. The measures and the military operation itself have disrupted supply chains and led to a spike in oil prices worldwide.

