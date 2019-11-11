UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan-Pak Have Huge Potential For Expanding Trade, Economic Ties: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:14 PM

Japan-Pak have huge potential for expanding trade, economic ties: Envoy

Japan and Pakistan have great potential to expand bilateral trade and economic ties, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Japan and Pakistan have great potential to expand bilateral trade and economic ties, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said.

Pakistan was major exporter to Japan including cotton, apparel, fruits, oil seeds, Oleagis fruits, grain seeds, products of animal origin, salt, sulphur, stone, plaster, lime and cement, leather and leather goods, animal gut, harness, Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda told APP here on Monday.

The ambassador said that both the countries have more potential to increase bilateral trade from current volume and double the figure to exploit the resources.

He said Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed historical, diplomatic and economic relation, where Japan has always supported Pakistan in every situation.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said Pakistan and Japan were looking for increasing bilateral cooperation in agriculture-based industry and value addition as Japan has already announced grant aid to enhance productivity in relevant agricultural fields.

He said that Japan was also looking for enhancing the cooperation in auto parts industry for enhancing the capacity of local labour and providing employment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said Japanese companies were interested to establish the industrial units of auto parts in Pakistan for bringing investment to provide opportunity to the local people.

Replying to another question, he said that Japanese firms directly invested in the production in Pakistan and Suzuki of Japan is engaged in producing cars in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Suzuki has joint venture with Pakistan Automobile Corporation.

He said Suzuki and Toyota cars were the popular vehicles in Pakistan, because it meets the local demand efficiently.

Recently Japan announced a grand aid of US $5.2 million to support agri-food and agriculture-based industry development in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, he said.

The senior diplomat said this amount would be utilized for enhancement of productivity and capacities of relevant sectors in the cattle meat value chain in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was already working on potential agro-based region of Khyber Pakhtunkwa including Hazara, Swat and Chitral as in Gilgit Batistan for promoting innovation and value addition culture in these areas.

He said through JICA, the Japanese government was also working on cold storage for the preservation of apple, apricot and other perishable fruits.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Japan agreed to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November for export of thousands of hi-tech skilled labourers from Pakistan to Japan.

He said Japan intended to attract around 3,50,000 blue-collar workers from all over the world over five years by 2025 and further enhance this number by 2030.

Japan would provide jobs to around 350,000 workers from 10 different countries, including Pakistan.

Kuninori Matsuda said the labour force would accommodate in 14 major sectors including nursing care, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanic, electronics and electronic machinery in cards to import skilled labour force .

He also praised the Pakistani workers who were working in Japan, saying that they were more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

He said professional skills and proficiency in Japanese language would be must for workers to work in Japan under this policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Swat Agriculture Hotel Oil Vehicles Car Gilgit Baltistan Japan Chitral November Apple Cotton All From Government Industry Suzuki Toyota Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Three die in road accident in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

At Least 10 Killed, 460,000 Affected by Cyclone Bu ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei Expects Glob ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh have families' t ..

16 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of Russia Assures OIC Secretary Genera ..

25 minutes ago

RT Chief Offers Bolivian Ex-President Morales Job ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.