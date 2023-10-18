Open Menu

Japan, Pakistan Sign Grant Agreement For Flood Affectees In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Japan, Pakistan sign grant agreement for flood affectees in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Japan and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a grant agreement for reconstruction of educational facilities in the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

A signing ceremony for the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding “The Programme for Reconstruction of Educational Facilities in Flood Affected Areas in Sindh” was held at the Economic Affairs Division, said a press release issued by EAD here.

The Japan has extended grant assistance worth JPY 794 million (Approx US$ 5.3 million) to Pakistan through JICA.

This grant is aimed at addressing the educational infrastructure challenges caused by floods-2022 and heavy monsoon rains in Sindh.

A total of nine (09) fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six (06) districts of the province.

Under this grant, the reconstruction of damaged buildings of schools will help to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing the access of girls to education.

The notes of the project were signed and exchanged by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, on behalf of their respective governments.

The Grant Agreement was signed by Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary EAD and Yasutimsu Kinoshita, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dr. Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

WADA Mitsuhiro assured his commitment to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.

