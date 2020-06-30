UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Japan pandemic jobless data mask woe for millions: experts

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Unlike most major global powers, Japan has been spared an explosion in unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the world's third-biggest economy suffering its first recession in more than five years.

However, economists say the situation is not as rosy as the low headline figure may suggest, with millions struggling to make ends meet on precarious temporary contracts.

The latest figures published Tuesday showed Japan's unemployment rate climbed to 2.9 percent in May, up 0.3 percentage points from April and the third consecutive increase.

There were 120 jobs available for every 100 jobseekers, compared with 132 in April. This was the steepest fall in this closely watched indicator since the 1974 oil crisis.

Economists forecast the unemployment rate in Japan will hit four percent by the end of the year, as the tourism and hospitality sectors suffer from border closures and people staying at home because of the virus.

Many countries would welcome an unemployment rate of "only" four percent, with the luxury of having more jobs than jobseekers.

The US unemployment rate hit 13.3 percent in May, with more than 47 million people laid off since coronavirus lockdowns began.

So why has Japan's rate stayed so low? One major explanation lies in the country's dearth of workers owing to an ageing population.

Japan has the world's only "super-aged" society where more than 28 percent of people are 65 and over.

This means firms are reluctant to lay people off even during a recession, as they fear they will have few options to recruit when the crisis passes.

Japanese law also makes it difficult for companies to hire and fire flexibly during a downturn, notes Munehisa Tamura from the Daiwa Institute of Research.

"Therefore, even if an economic shock happens, generally speaking, it does not directly lead to an immediate and sharp spike in unemployment," he told AFP.

Even then, analysts point out the low rate does not account for millions -- especially women -- who gave up their job during the pandemic to care for family and are not counted as jobseekers.

And some critics say the apparently healthy unemployment data belies the daily reality for millions -- especially the 40 percent of the workforce on temporary or part-time contracts.

The government launched a massive economic package that includes funds to help businesses keep employees on -- 4.2 million are on this furlough system, according to government data, some six percent of the workforce.

