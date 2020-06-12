Japan Parliament Passes 2nd Extra Budget of Nearly $300Bln to Fight COVID Crisis - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The upper house of the Japanese parliament has approved the allocation of the record 31.91 trillion Yen ($298 billion) to add to the 2020 budget for anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Japan adds more funds to the budget for the second time this year. In April, Tokyo enacted the 25.69 trillion yen worth extra budget for countering the impact of the coronavirus.

The second extra budget was approved by the lower house on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both houses of the parliament overwhelmingly supported the decision.

The budget envisages allocating funds for health workers, development of drugs, supporting entrepreneurs and the country's regions.

The reserve fund counts 10 trillion yen. According to Kyodo, the opposition was initially against the fact that the budget did not clearly state how the 10 trillion yen would be spent, but eventually agreed to the plan due to urgency.