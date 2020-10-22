UrduPoint.com
Japan Plans Scrapping COVID-19 Quarantine For Business Trips Shorter Than 3 Days - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Japanese government is weighing up the possibility of scrapping the mandatory coronavirus-related quarantine period for international business travelers who plan to remain in the country for less than three days, Japan's Kyodo news agency reports on Thursday, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

"There are many business trips and negotiations that can comfortably be completed within 72 hours. We hope to return to normal as soon as possible while giving attention to (preventing) the spread of infections," a source in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's office told the agency.

The proposed exemption would apply to arrivals from a select number of countries, based on their epidemiological situation, the agency said.

Similar arrangements are already in place in Japan for business trips to and from Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea. Travelers from these countries must test negative for the coronavirus disease and their movements upon arrival are limited.

Japanese media outlets on Tuesday reported that a similar agreement could be reached between Japan and China as soon as this month.

As of Wednesday, Japan's coronavirus case total stood at just under 94,000 after more than 450 new positive tests were confirmed over the preceding 24 hours.

