Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Reserves in Coordination With IEA - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Japan plans to release 15 million barrels of oil from public and private reserves in coordination with the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo said that it would promote an initiative of the new release of oil from US and IEA strategic reserves to stabilize the global energy market, noting that the details of how this will be implemented are still being worked out.

Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that the United States, along with other IEA countries, planned to release 240 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to the market. In this regard, the US's release will total 180 million barrels over six months until October. The rest of the IEA countries will provide another 60 million.