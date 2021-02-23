Japan Pledges $5.7Mln for Mauritius Maritime Safety After Wakashio Oil Spill - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:43 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Japan's government will provide Mauritius with 600 million Yen ($5.7 million) to help the island nation to improve maritime safety in the wake of the major oil spill involving a Japanese bulk carrier, media reported on Tuesday.

On July 25, Japan's bulk carrier Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef near Mauritius while carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil from China via Singapore to Brazil. On August 6, the wrecked ship started leaking oil and broke apart in the middle of the month. In total, the vessel leaked some 1,000 tonnes of heavy oil into the ocean off Mauritius, endangering a land and sea conservation area with rare species.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Japanese funds will be partially spent on a radar system to monitor ships navigating waters off Mauritius.

In addition, Tokyo will give the island nation 30 billion yen loan to help tourism and other pandemic-hit sectors.

Ship operator Mitsui O.S.K. earlier pledged to provide 1 billion yen in assistance to Mauritius. The funds will sponsor a natural environment recovery project on the island and help restore coral reefs.

