Japan Pledges Assistance to Mauritius for Damage Control of Oil Spill in Indian Ocean

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Japan will provide long-term assistance to Mauritius to treat the consequences of an oil spill from a wrecked Japanese tanker in the Indian Ocean last month, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

"We would like to offer medium-term and long-term assistance to the countries concerned," Suga told reporters.

Japan's Wakashio cargo vessel ran aground on July 26 en route from China to Brazil.

The wrecked tanker leaked some 1,000 tonnes of heavy oil into the ocean off Mauritius, endangering a land and sea conservation area with rare species.

The Mauritian government declared an environmental state of emergency following the incident and demanded that Japan pay $34 million in compensation to local fishermen who were left without the habitual source of income.

France and Japan have already sent teams to the site of the accident, and fuel cleanup operations have begun.