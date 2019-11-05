Japan prepares special training programme for Pakistan in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Japan Tuesday said it had prepared a special training programme for Pakistan in energy sector with special focus on emerging Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, which would start soon.

"A training program specifically designed for Pakistan would soon be commenced," said Director General of Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Ryo Minami, who along with Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar here, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Minami presented an overview of the Japanese Agency for Natural Resources and Energy and its areas of focus in Japan and around the world.

He also shared details of various training programmes being undertaken by Japan in the energy sector for emerging energy and LNG markets.

The training program is the result of a request made by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan during his recent visit to Japan.

The visiting delegate gave an overview of leading Japanese conglomerates like Mitsui and Mitsubishi in LNG markets across the globe.

Nadeem Babar thanked and appreciated the decision of the Japanese Government to initiate a special training program for Pakistan.

Welcoming the decision, he termed it 'vital' for improving skills and capacity building of human resource employed in Pakistan's energy market.

The SAPM shed light on various aspects of Pakistani LNG market and the present government's commitment to ease of doing business and its reform agenda.

Nadeem Babar said Japanese experience in the LNG market was an important 'learning curve' for Pakistan and of great value, adding "Pakistan will surely like to learn from Japan's experience." The SAPM apprised Minami about the government's decision to auction blocks for new exploration in December 2019 and road shows conducted by the Ministry that led to Pakistan's re-entry into the exploration market. "The exploration comes with a good policy, price offers and in the right zones and conditions." The two sides agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector and continue collaboration that would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.

Minami hoped that such contacts would lead to strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan particularly in the field of energy.

Secretary Petroleum Division Asad Hayauddin was also present in the meeting.