Japan prices rose just 0.2 percent in January

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Japan's core consumer prices edged up just 0.2 percent in January, slightly less than expected, though the increase was the fifth monthly rise, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, was up 0.2 percent in January year-on-year, following similar rises from September to December.

The advance follows 18 months of declines or stagnation during the depths of the pandemic, but fell slightly short of economist expectations for a 0.3 percent rise.

The increase was also much weaker than the 0.5 percent registered in December, and when both food and energy prices are excluded, prices fell 1.1 percent.

While many developed countries, including the United States and Britain, are battling inflation and looking at tightening monetary policy, Japan remains an exception.

Local firms are generally reluctant to pass on higher costs, concerned about losing market share in a country where consumers are seen as extremely averse to higher prices and salaries are stagnant.

However, there have been recent signs that higher costs are being fed through, including the surprise announcement that the cost of a popular snack food would rise for the first time since the product was launched in 1979.

Japan has long struggled to achieve the 2 percent inflation seen as key to turbocharge the world's third-largest economy, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been urging wage hikes in the hope of boosting consumer willingness to spend and accept higher prices.

But Japan's economy has yet to stage a strong recovery from the pandemic, and while data released this week showed GDP rebounded in the last part of 2021, an Omicron wave likely halted or reversed that trend in the first part of 2022.