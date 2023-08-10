Open Menu

Japan Producer Prices Up 3.6 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Producer prices in Japan in July rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the 29th consecutive month of increase, data showed Thursday.

According to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the producer price index, which measures costs of goods traded between businesses, stood at 119.3 against the 2020 base of 100.

The pace of growth in July slowed for the seventh consecutive month and was the slowest increase since March 2021, the data showed.

Although companies continued to pass higher costs on to prices, producer prices grew at a slower rate, partly reflecting lower resources prices, said the central bank.

Of the 515 items surveyed by the BOJ, prices for 436 items climbed, while beverage and food prices rose 6.1 percent amid growing moves to pass on higher materials costs to prices.

