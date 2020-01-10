Japan provided $82.12 mln to Pakistan in 2019

The Government of Japan had provided $82.12 million to Pakistan during the year 2019 for twelve projects of social economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Government of Japan had provided $82.12 million to Pakistan during the year 2019 for twelve projects of social economic development of the country.

The financial assistance was provided under new Grant Aid projects in different sectors including health, disaster-management, agriculture and water supply.

Additionally, technical assistance has also been provided by dispatching Japanese experts in different fields such as the automotive and apparel industry, said a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan on Friday.

''At the beginning of the celebratory year of 2020, the year of Tokyo Olympic and Para Olympic games, the Embassy of Japan expresses its wishes to work on further developing amicable relations between Japan and Pakistan in a wide range of fields,'' it added.

Especially, economic cooperation has played an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries, it added.

In addition to the above mentioned, the Government of Japan provided $185 thousand in total as the grant assistance for grassroots human security projects to support the three development projects on education and social economic development formulated by the NGOs deeply related to Pakistani local communities. 14,000 persons have benefitted through these projects.

Pakistan has a great potential due to abundant young labor force and a huge economic market.

It is also considered as an important country for maintaining and promoting peace and security in the region.

It said that the year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.