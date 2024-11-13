Japan provides $18.5 mln for flood management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The government of Japan has approved JPY 2.831 billion (US$ 18.5 million) grant-in-Aid for “Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin” to be executed through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division, a signing ceremony for exchange of notes and record of discussion between Japan and Pakistan was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro signed the document notes on behalf of their respective governments.

The project aims to improve accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contributes to disaster risk reduction measures, and reducing the risk of loss to human and economy including infrastructure.

The scope of the project is to develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network besides rehabilitating the river structures damaged by the 2022 flood in Indus river and its tributaries.

The project will also contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions, thereby contributing to future flood risk reduction.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.