Japan Provides $18.5 Mln For Flood Management
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The government of Japan has approved JPY 2.831 billion (US$ 18.5 million) grant-in-Aid for “Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin” to be executed through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
According to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division, a signing ceremony for exchange of notes and record of discussion between Japan and Pakistan was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema.
Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro signed the document notes on behalf of their respective governments.
The project aims to improve accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contributes to disaster risk reduction measures, and reducing the risk of loss to human and economy including infrastructure.
The scope of the project is to develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network besides rehabilitating the river structures damaged by the 2022 flood in Indus river and its tributaries.
The project will also contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions, thereby contributing to future flood risk reduction.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer for exploiting olive potential to cut edible oil imports56 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of domestic geese found dead in IIOJK-based freshwater Wular lake2 hours ago
-
German lithium plant hopes to turbo-charge Europe's EV makers3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 20245 hours ago
-
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs14 hours ago
-
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln16 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant16 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets French Ambassador to update on macroeconomic situation17 hours ago
-
CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization18 hours ago
-
Women have vital role in economy: Qurratul Ain18 hours ago