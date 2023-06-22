Open Menu

Japan Provides ¥ 315 Million For Human Resource Development Scholarship

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth 315 million Japanese Yen (around 2.25 million USD) for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) program in Pakistan.

ITO Takeshi, Charge'd Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan and Muhammad Humair Karim, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the Exchange of Notes on this program at the ceremony, said a news release.

The grant agreement for the aforementioned program was also signed between Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs and KINOSHITA Yasumitsu, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office.

JDS is designed to support the social and economic development of the country by providing government officials with the opportunity to obtain Master's or Doctoral degree in Japan with aims to enhance their knowledge in public administration and to strengthen the relationship between Japan and Pakistan. The participants of JDS program engaging in the formulation and implementation of such policies will be enrolled at the partner universities in Japan and are expected to acquire further knowledge in their field while learning about Japanese culture and traditions.

Since 2018 when JDS was launched in Pakistan, 31 government officials have successfully completed their degrees while 35 are currently pursuing their academic goals in Japan.

Further, 18 officials will be dispatched to Japan in the middle of the year 2023.

This occasion celebrates the signing of the sixth batch of the program in Pakistan. For this batch, the maximum number of slots for JDS participants in Pakistan is 17 seats for the Master's degree and one seat for the Doctoral degree.

KINOSHITA while speaking at the event said "Through the wide varieties of courses, JDS nurtures talent, encourages intellectual growth, and enabling minds of young government officials to reach their full potential. We desire that the obtained skills and knowledge brought by JDS in Japan eventually contribute to powerful assistance for the Government of Pakistan. "ITO Takeshi highlighted that the Government of Japan fully understands the importance of social and human capital development in Pakistan, and believes among the key enablers is a responsive and accountable public administration. Building the capacity of young outstanding civil servants in various technical areas is thus imperative in strengthening public administration that can effectively address the multi-dimensional development challenges in this country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Young Japan United States Dollars 2018 Event Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

27 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabiâ€™s tech ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE launches â€˜Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches â€˜Andalisia: History and Civilisationâ€™ initiative

57 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iranâ€™s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iranâ€™s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 â€˜Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

â€˜Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28â€™: Finlandâ€™s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business