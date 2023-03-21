UrduPoint.com

Japan Provides Additional Amount Of US $ 5.7 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Japan provides additional amount of US $ 5.7 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan on Tuesday provided an additional amount of Japanese Yen 760 million (US$ 5.7 million) for an already signed grant aid project titled "Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar" in Multan City amounting to JPY 2.042 billion.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz, and Embassy of Japan Ito Takeshi, signed the exchange notes on behalf of their governments on March 20, said a press release issued here.

The objective of the project is to help improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of warnings through the installation of a sophisticated radar system.

This will largely contribute to the mitigation of damages caused by natural disasters and reduce extensive damages to agricultural products and transportation.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed that Pakistan accords high value to the reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries share a mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs.

Japanese economic assistance has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

He appreciated the government and the people of Japan for their continuous support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Weather Exchange Japan Japan Yen March All Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

11 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

11 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

12 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

12 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to in ..

Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to incentivise SME trade developmen ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.