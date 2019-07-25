UrduPoint.com
Japan Provides JPY 322 Mln Scholarship Grant

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

The government of Japan will provide 322 million Japanese Yen for 'Human Resource Development Scholarships', aiming at building human resource network, which eventually would strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries

The grant agreement to this effect was signed here by Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Minister / Deputy Chief of Mission (Charge d' Affairs), Embassy of Japan, Islamabad, Yusuke Shindo. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,� Muhammad Hammad Azhar, witnessed the signing ceremony.

Under this programme, the government of Japan will offer scholarships for master and doctoral degrees to the young capable government officials who are expected to play leadership roles in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Hammad Azhar,�Federal Minister for Economic Affairs said that this opportunity would strengthen government's administrative capacities.

All developing countries confront the challenge of designing coherent policies that can simultaneously improve service delivery, accelerate economic growth, reduce poverty and inequality and meet environmental challenges, he added.

The minister said that for achieving these objectives there was need of developing strong analytical capacities to assess policy options; and sound institutional arrangements for policy formulation and its effective implementation.

The Minister also expressed gratitude for Japan's long-term economic partnership with Pakistan and reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment for further strengthening the bilateral relationships.

The government of Japan has been one of the largest development partners of Pakistan for the last six decades, said a press statement issued by the ministry.

Japan's economic cooperation has played a vital role in development of socioeconomic sectors with main focus on human uplift, poverty reduction and capacity building of our institutions.

Pakistan valued Japan's assistance in the field of education, health, energy, environment, disaster management and counter terrorism, it added.

