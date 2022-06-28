UrduPoint.com

Japan Provides US $ 2.3 Mln Grant For Human Resource Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Japanese government here on Tuesday extended grant assistance of Japanese Yen 313 million (Approximately US$ 2.3 million) to Pakistan for the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship for fiscal year 2022.

A signing ceremony in this regard was held in Ministry of Economic Affairs, according to press statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The exchange of notes and record of discussions for the grant were signed by Secretary, EAD Mian Asad Hayaud Din and Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, Ishii Kensuke.

A grant agreement on the details of implementation of the project was also signed by Kinoshita Yasumitsu, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Adil Akbar Khan, Joint Secretary, EAD.

Through this scholarship, government of Japan would provide 17 scholarships for Master Degree program for two years and 1 scholarship for Doctoral program for 03 years to the officers of the Federal government of Pakistan at top Japanese universities.

This program was introduced first time to Pakistan in 2018. Since then, four batches of JDS fellows have availed this scholarship.

The main objective of JDS is to strengthen the administrative capacities of government of Pakistan by providing the opportunity to obtain the Master and Doctor of Philosophy degree to the capable government officers who are involved in formulation and implementation of social and economic development of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs appreciated the government and people of Japan for their support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

