Japan Provides US$9.062 Mln For Multan Sewerage, Drainage Services

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Japan provides US$9.062 mln for Multan sewerage, drainage services

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The government of Japan has agreed to provide new grant assistance worth Japanese Yen 1,236 million (around US$9.062 million or Rs1,855 million) for upgrading of sewerage and drainage services in Multan.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro signed the Exchange Notes and Record of Discussions on behalf of their governments here, said a press statement issued by Economic Affairs on Wednesday.

The ceremony was witnessed by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Honda Taro.

The objective of the project for upgrading sewerage and drainage services in Multan is to strengthen the operational system and implementation capacity of sewerage services in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)'s area of jurisdiction in Multan through providing the equipment required for cleaning and maintenance of sewers and drainage channels.

The government of Japan's development assistance to Pakistan since 1954 has reached to $11.7 billion.

The Japanese government is already providing financial assistance for the improvement of water treatment plant and water distribution system in Faisalabad amounting to US$ 37.

62 million.

Japan has also provided grant assistance for replacement of pumping machinery at inline booster pump station and terminal reservoir in Faisalabad amounting to US$ 13.14 million and energy saving in water supply system in Lahore (Main Portion) amounting to US$ 20.77 million.

Furthermore, Japan also invites relevant Pakistan's government officials for participation in various short term and long-term trainings in different fields through JICA held in Japan.

Talking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed that Pakistan gave high value to the reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries share mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs. Japanese economic assistance has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division appreciated the government and the people of Japan for their continuous support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

