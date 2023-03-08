UrduPoint.com

Japan Records Largest Account Deficit In January Since 1985 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Japan's finance ministry has logged its largest account deficit of 1.8 trillion Yen ($14 billion) for one month since 1985 due to rising energy prices and declining exports to China during the Lunar New Year holiday, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

This the first deficit in three months that is also 3.4 times higher than in January of last year, the NHK broadcaster said, citing ministry data. The foreign trade deficit, which totaled 3.18 trillion yen, was also caused by a downtime at Japanese enterprises in China due to the holiday, officials were cited as saying.

The current account balance reflects the export and import ratio of goods, services, income from money transfers, investments, foreign tourism and other operations. The negative balance was last recorded in Japan in October 2022, as noted by NHK.

Meanwhile, the income of Japanese companies from overseas activities stood at the highest figure in January and amounted to 2.3 trillion yen, the report said, adding that the income from foreign tourism after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions reached 177 billion yen.

