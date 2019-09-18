UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Remains Largest Foreign Holder Of U.S. Treasuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:33 PM

Japan remains largest foreign holder of U.S. treasuries

Japan remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries in July, with its holdings at the highest level in nearly three years, U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries in July, with its holdings at the highest level in nearly three years, U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday.

Japan's holdings of U.S. Treasuries increased 7.9 billion U.S. Dollars in July to reach 1.1308 trillion dollars, according to data from the department. China, meanwhile, held 1.1103 trillion dollars of U.S. Treasuries, a slight drop of 2.2 billion dollars from the previous month.

Japan surpassed China to become the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries in June, after boosting its holdings by 21.9 billion dollars in the month.

Combined, the two Asian countries still held more than one third of the total foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries in July, the department's data showed.

Overall, foreign holders of U.S. Treasuries had 6.6305 trillion dollars of government debt in July, down 5.8 billion dollars from the previous month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Japan June July From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

8 minutes ago

Ten women from one family are celebrating after th ..

8 minutes ago

Rape accused obtained bail before arrest

8 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani demands of PM to take notice of ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey May Start Operation in Northeastern Syria i ..

8 minutes ago

A crazy thing Faysal Quraishi Often Does

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.