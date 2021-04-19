UrduPoint.com
Japan Reports Over 29% Drop In Russian Imports In Fiscal Year 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian imports to Japan decreased by 29.4% to 1.08 trillion Yen ($9.9 billion) in the fiscal year to March 31, with the bilateral trade overall significantly shrunk year-on-year, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Japanese exports to Russia fell by 15.5% to 634.87 billion yen, according to the ministry's report.

The drop in bilateral trade was the most significant in manufactured goods and transport equipment, including cars and parts - 18.3% and 20.4%, respectively.

Japan has notably reduced the import of Russian mineral fuels (40.3%), raw materials (25.2%) and foods (20.9%), the report indicated. In contrast, the import of Russian machinery equipment increased by a whopping 81.4%.

According to experts, the COVID-19 pandemic and trade restrictions are the main reasons behind the drop in trade.

