Japan restricts some exports of chip, smartphone materials to South Korea

Tokyo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Japan announced Monday it would tighten regulations on the export to South Korea of several chemicals used in chip and smartphone production amid a row with Seoul on wartime forced labour.

The new rules, which take effect from July 4, come after South Korean courts ordered Japanese firms to compensate people forced into wartime labour, an issue Tokyo says was resolved when the countries resumed diplomatic relations decades ago.