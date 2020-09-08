UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Revises Annualized GDP Fall From 27.8% To 28.1% After Q2 Adjustments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Japan Revises Annualized GDP Fall From 27.8% to 28.1% After Q2 Adjustments

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Japanese government on Tuesday revised a forecast of its already record GDP contraction in the second quarter of 2020 from 27.8 percent to 28.1 percent after making adjustments for April-June.

The coronavirus-fuelled state of emergency has prompted Japan's real gross domestic product, the total value of services and goods produced, to decrease by 7.

9 percent on a quarterly basis, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the government's data.

In the second quarter of 2020, Japan's exports decreased by 18,5 percent, while imports fell by only 0.5 percent. At the same time, the government's spending dropped by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese economic revitalization minister, said during a Tuesday press conference that the GDP will recover "if a downward trend in [COVID-19] infection rate becomes obvious."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same Japan 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE has built smart, resilient learni ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

11 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.